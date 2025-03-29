Cardiff boss Omer Riza rues a game of two halves

Cardiff boss Omer Riza was left rueing two points dropped after seeing his side in such dominant form in the opening 45 minutes in the 1-1 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday. They are now two points above the bottom three.

“The players are going to be frustrated and disappointed, but we can’t find excuses we have to find solutions. We need the points,” admitted Riza.

“It was a very good first half and we were hoping for more of the same in the second half. I don’t really know why that didn’t happen, there seems to be a mental thing with the boys.

“They didn’t apply enough pressure in the second half and allowed them to have a bit more time on the ball in the midfield areas, which put us on the back foot. That was disappointing.

“We had worked on set plays in the week knowing how they worked, so to concede from a corner was disappointing. It’s one of the moments we are going through.

“It just changed in the second half. We didn’t tell them to sit back, we told them to try to go out and get and second or third goal.”

Resilience

Danny Rohl praised his Sheffield Wednesday side’s resilience on the road as they picked up another point on their travels with a 1-1 draw at Cardiff.

The Bluebirds had dominated the first half and sped into a 1-0 lead through a goal from Isaak Davies, but three changes at the break by Rohl turned the tide. In the second half the Owls were a different side as they made it nine wins and three draws in 20 away matches this season.

“Our away performances have been incredible this season, even though we only took a point today. Last season we finished with 53 points, now we have 52 points with seven games to get a lot more points,” said Rohl.

“We have reduced the gap from six to five points to the play-offs, it means we look up and I want to see a team who attack the next position.

“We have nothing to lose now, we can go all in. Second half today, we went all in, but in the Championship this is not enough to win a game.”

A goal from Michael Ihiekwe from a corner just past the hour mark got Wednesday back on level terms and their single point took them up to 12th in the table.

“I think this result was fair for both teams. At this stage of the season it’s not an easy game and in the first half we felt that, playing against a team fighting for their life to stay in the league,” added Rohl.

“I saw a team in the second half on the front foot, creating pressure and moments. It was exactly the game I expected.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

