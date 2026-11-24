Press Association Sports Staff

Brian Barry-Murphy’s worst result in his season and a half at Cardiff City Stadium, the 4-0 thrashing by Preston, was hardly the dress rehearsal he wanted for his side ahead of Sunday’s south Wales derby against arch-rivals Swansea.

“We thought we could produce a good performance and win but it wasn’t possible. We gave the ball away too often and that gave them clear chances on our goal and they took them,” said Barry-Murphy.

“We have to own the result and own that performance. We have to wake up tomorrow and concentrate on what’s going to be a great game on Sunday.

“We didn’t play well and we have to accept that. We have to be miles better to win games and we have shown we can do that against the best teams in the division.

“We need to play better. Our game is based on a high technical level and when we build up at the back, it’s with a really clear idea to progress really quickly to the opponent’s last line in a really aggressive manner.”

Graham Alexander enjoyed more success in Cardiff as he guided his Preston side to a stunning 4-0 win over the Bluebirds.

It was the Lilywhites’ first away win of the season and condemned Cardiff to their first home defeat in the league. It was also the fifth league meeting in a row against Preston that Cardiff had failed to score.

Former Scotland international Alexander previously masterminded a 3-1 win for Bradford to condemn Brian Barry-Murphy’s side to their first home defeat last season and scored twice in a 4-0 win for Preston as a player in January 2000.

“I’m ecstatic, it was a brilliant performance. I’m so pleased for the players and the supporters that came down on a Tuesday night all this way to see us,” said Alexander.

“The players were magnificent tonight. I think the way they’ve approached the last two games especially, against massive clubs at this level, and then coming to this place to face an undefeated side was great.

“Cardiff had scored a lot of goals and they’re a really good team. So to keep a clean sheet, and to score four goals, shows it was a really clinical and a super professional performance.

“Every player had a role to play for his team-mates and for the collective, and they did it well. They were magnificent, and the subs that came on impacted the game as well.

“Hopefully they’ll keep gaining confidence, keep believing in themselves because they are good players. Hopefully the clarity we’re trying to create for them will help them.

“It took a few weeks for me to understand what the challenge was and what they’ve been through, but they’re showing great signs of becoming the team that we believe they can be.”