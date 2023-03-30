Cardiff City blast EFL over Rotherham fixture decision

Cardiff City have expressed their ‘frustration’ and ‘disappointment’ after the EFL decided the Rotherham v Cardiff fixture must be replayed in full after it was abandoned due to torrential rain.

The game will now be replayed in full starting at 0-0.

The original clash between the two clubs fell foul of the weather on March 18 after a deluge at half-time left the AESSEAL New York Stadium pitch waterlogged.

Cardiff were unhappy with the efforts of the Millers to make the pitch playable and video footage of a member of the groundstaff appearing to sweep water back on to the pitch went viral on social media.

Both clubs submitted their observations to the EFL last week after the game – as standard after a game has been abandoned – and it has been reported that Cardiff complied a ‘dossier’ in the hope of getting the game restarted in the 48th minute at 1-0.

However, the governing body has finally made a decision that the game will be replayed in full, with the two clubs agreeing to the fixture taking place on April 25.

An EFL statement said: “Following the abandonment of the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Rotherham and Cardiff on Saturday, March 18 due to a waterlogged pitch, it has been determined that the fixture will now be rescheduled in full.

“In respect of this particular fixture, the matter was referred to the EFL board under EFL regulations at the request of the clubs involved.

“The EFL board reviewed submissions from both clubs giving consideration to factors including the time of the abandonment (48th minute) and the subsequent time remaining in the contest, alongside the differing circumstances at play had the fixture been restarted from that point on a rearranged date.

“In considering matters such as these, the league seeks to adopt consistency with previous occurrences where fixtures have been abandoned for weather-related reasons and could not be restarted.”

However, the Bluebirds fired back at the EFL statement expressing their disappointment and frustration at the decision.

A statement issued by the club read: “We are extremely disappointed that this fixture will now be re-scheduled and replayed in its entirety, a decision which disregards the first half of the original fixture, which was unaffected by any weather conditions.

“Despite submitting a detailed incident report to the EFL, which contained photo and video content that documented the events that took place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on March 18th, we are aggrieved that the points we have raised have been dismissed.

“We are particularly frustrated that our staff, players and supporters who travelled to South Yorkshire must now make the long journey once again, during a time of heightened personal costs and fixture congestion.

“We would like to thank our loyal supporters for travelling in their numbers to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, and look forward to seeing them at the re-arranged fixture which will now be played on Tuesday, April 25th (7.45pm kick-off). Further ticketing information on this will follow in due course.”

The statement also said the club’s owner Vincent Tan would reimburse those supporters who made the journey to the original fixture.

“In acknowledgment of the additional travel expectations put upon supporters, Tan Sri Vincent Tan has taken the decision to cover the journey cost for those who attended the original fixture and are again travelling with official and club recognised travel providers.”

