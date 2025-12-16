Cardiff City boss Brian Barry Murphy: ‘It’s the hope that kills’

When David Turnbull had given the Bluebirds hopes of causing a shock 15 minutes from time, equalising with a superb diving header, the home fans and the manager maybe thought a shock against Chelsea could be on the cards.

However, two late goals ended City’s hopes of a Carabao Cup semi-final appearance as Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners.

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy said: “It’s probably just the hope that kills you when you score a goal.

“I felt we were in the ascendancy and had a great chance to maybe grab a winner, but it wasn’t to be.

“The support was right behind us, even at 3-1, right to the last minute.”

Despite the defeat the Cardiff manager loved the occasion and said he had ‘no regrets over his team’s performance.

“The stadium was incredible. The supporters were right behind us, even at 3-1, right to the last minute. It just leaves you wanting more, and fuelling the fire of wanting to repeat it.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy to get through a tricky tie against a plucky Bluebirds side.

“I’m just happy, we’re going to play another semi-final and I think it’s what the fans deserve,” he said after celebrating with Chelsea fans at the final whistle and having his name sung by them.

“It was a great moment, I appreciate, always thankful. In some moments when you don’t win games, they have been not happy, but it’s normal. But overall, the fans have always been there.

“These are the kind of games that I fall in love even more with the players because you cannot imagine how easy it is to slip, to slide, because they are tricky games.

“Every season there are teams that they lost against, you know, League Two or League One. You need to pay attention, you need to do the right things.”