Cardiff City boss Omer Riza: We are in trouble

Cardiff boss Omer Riza slammed his side for conceding “comical” goals and admitted the Bluebirds are in “trouble” after their 2-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Luton.

The Bluebirds’ night was further soured by a suspected hamstring injury for Aaron Ramsey, which is likely to keep the veteran midfielder out of the start of Wales’ World Cup qualifying campaign later this month.

Riza, whose side led through Calum Chambers’ 50th-minute strike, said: “The goals we gave away were comical.

“We are just not doing the basics well enough and it’s costing us heavily. The same mistakes are happening over and over.

“Players are not taking responsibility and we are in trouble. If we are going to keep doing that we will be in big trouble.

“We’ve got nine games left and we need to stop doing this stuff. Otherwise we’re not going to win games.”

Matt Bloomfield believes Luton can escape relegation after ending their away-day hoodoo with a 2-1 comeback win at Cardiff.

Second-half goals from Jordan Clark and Thelo Aasgaard gave the Hatters only their second Sky Bet Championship away victory this season, and their first since September 14.

Luton are now two points from safety and the 21st position occupied by Cardiff, who have lost three successive league games.

Hatters boss Bloomfield said: “We’ve been talking for a little while about the cluster of clubs above us we have to target.

“Cardiff are one of those and this is about keeping our feet on the floor because it’s just one result.

“But it’s given us a nice lift, a real confidence boost. Much has been made of the away form, but that’s now out of the way so we can concentrate on the job in hand.”

Bloomfield did not win any of his first eight Luton games after leaving League One Wycombe in January, drawing three and losing five.

But this was a second success in three games and Luton are one point behind 22nd placed Derby, who beat play-off chasing Coventry 2-0 on Tuesday.

Bloomfield said: “Our boys have been fighting and this was possibly repayment for some of those moments that have not gone our way away from home.

“We’ll keep fighting because this is just one night for us. The job is not done by any stretch, there is lots of football to play and points to play for.

“But this is a nice moment for the players to enjoy and hopefully a stepping stone for more.”

