Cardiff City condemn alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea cup defeat

Cardiff City has strongly condemned alleged homophobic chanting during their Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by Chelsea, which has resulted in the Sky Bet League One club being charged by the Football Association.

Chelsea won the tie 3-1 on December 16, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice.

However, early on in the match, there were derogatory chants from what Cardiff stressed were “a minority of individuals”, with police swiftly deployed to the section of the stadium, which have subsequently seen disciplinary action initiated.

The club has been been charged for allegedly “failing to ensure that its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way including a reference – whether express or implied – to sexual orientation around the 2nd minute”.

Inclusive

A statement from the Bluebirds read: “As an inclusive club that positions itself at the heart of our community, we strongly condemn the language of identified individuals and fully support South Wales Police’s commitment to holding persons responsible.

“The club is committed to inclusivity and the protection of all supporters attending our fixtures. Robust and coherent measures were put in place before, during and after this fixture and this has been highlighted in our response to the Football Association.

“No form of discrimination is tolerated at our club, nor should it ever be in society. Supporters are reminded that such behaviour is criminal and is treated as this whenever identified.”