Cardiff City crumble in away defeat at Blackpool

Ashley Fletcher’s brace helped Blackpool to back-to-back Sky Bet League One wins for the first time this season as they beat Cardiff 3-1.

The first half was crammed with chances, with the hosts holding the early initiative and Cardiff dominating the latter stages.

Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton and Josh Bowler sent chances wide while Cardiff brothers Joel and Rubin Colwill were both thwarted by home goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who also pushed away Omari Kellyman’s shot.

Tom Bloxham almost gave the Seasiders the lead but his first-time shot from outside the box clattered a post.

Blackpool edged ahead two minutes after the restart, Fletcher latching onto Bowler’s pass and producing an emphatic finish.

Cardiff almost hit back shortly after but Alex Robertson was denied by Peacock-Farrell.

With 20 minutes remaining, Fletcher scored Blackpool’s second on a fast, incisive break, coolly chipping over Nathan Trott after Emil Hansson played him in.

Bloxham had been denied a goal by Ronan Kpakio’s goal line clearance but he sealed victory with Blackpool’s third 10 minutes from time.

Cardiff’s Yousef Salech pounced deep into stoppage time but it was far too little, too late to matter.