Cardiff City ‘disgusted’ at fan’s racist abuse of Lincoln captain

Cardiff have condemned the “repugnant behaviour” of a fan who allegedly made a racist gesture to Lincoln captain Tendayi Darikwa during Saturday’s home defeat and are taking steps to identify the individual.

The club said they were “disgusted” by the incident, which occurred while Darikwa was celebrating the Imps taking a 55th-minute lead and have reported it to South Wales Police and are in talks with the Football Association.

It followed a report of a vape being thrown at Lincoln goalkeeper George Wickens.

“The club has a zero-tolerance approach to racism and all forms of discrimination. We are committed to doing our part to eliminate it from our game and society,” said a statement.

“Initial reports had implied that there may have been misinterpretation but having completed an internal investigation and sought witness statements, it is our firm opinion that this is definitively not the case.

“We ask supporters to help with any information pertaining to the individual’s identity, or indeed for the person to make themselves known to the club amidst an ongoing police investigation.

“We are disgusted by this repugnant behaviour and the impact it has had on those affected.”