Cardiff City fined over homophobic chanting

Cardiff have been fined £15,000 and issued with a formal warning over homophobic chanting during their Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea in December.

The chanting occurred in the second minute of the match at the Cardiff City Stadium, the Football Association said.

Cardiff, who admitted an FA charge, said in a statement posted on the club’s website on Tuesday morning: “Cardiff City Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy to all forms of discrimination and will continue to work with the police and governing bodies to eradicate the scourge from our game and society.”