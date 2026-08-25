Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan becomes first Malaysian to travel in pilotless aircraft

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff City owner and Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan has become the first Malaysian to fly aboard a pilotless aircraft.

High-flyer Tan was part of a delegation from Berjaya Group who visited the headquarters of EHangin Guangzhou, China.

EHang is the world’s leading advanced air mobility technology platform company. The delegation was introduced to EHang’s pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft product system, diverse application scenarios, progress in global airworthiness certification, cutting-edge technology R&D, and international business strategy.

The Bluebirds’ chairman was invited to take a flight aboard the EH216-S pilotless human-carrying eVTOL, offering a rare glimpse into the future of urban air mobility and what the company describes as a ‘safe, smart, and green mode of transportation’.

The moment was recorded in a video posted on Instagram by Berjaya Corporation, showing Tan inside the aircraft during the flight, with Tan using his personal phone to record the experience from inside the autonomous cabin.

Comparing the aircraft with a helicopter, he praised its comfort and relatively low noise level.

“I think this is better than a helicopter,” he said during the video. “The noise wasn’t too bad, I didn’t use headphones,” he added.

The EH216-S is part of a growing global trend in “air taxis”, designed to navigate urban environments without the need for a traditional runway or a pilot on board.

The post also drew positive responses from social media users, with many praising Tan for trying the new technology.

A statement from the Berjaya Group said: “Thank you EHang for the insightful exchange, and we look forward to jointly exploring the immense potential of the low-altitude economy in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, redefining the future of regional air mobility.”

Cardiff City supporters will be hoping it turns into a profitable venture for both Tan and Berjaya

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