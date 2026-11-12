Cardiff City players surprise fans by paying for their shopping

Nation.Cymru staff

A new video shows the heartwarming moment that Cardiff City players surprised local fans at the city’s market.

Shoppers were in safe hands when goalkeepers Nathan Trott and Harry Tyrer, covered the bills for things like Welsh Cakes and Flowers at the Cardiff Market for delighted shoppers to celebrate the club’s partnership with consumer payments provider, Zilch.

The City star delighted fans young and old when they showed up and showed their generosity to supporters at the historic city centre market.

The video comes as new research from Zilch found that more than 3 in 5 (63%) Welsh residents aren’t claiming rewards they are entitled to from various loyalty schemes, cashback and membership signups every month.

This is costing them an average of £44.84 per month, or a whopping £538 every year.

The most common reason for Welsh residents not claiming rewards was missing a deadline to do so – 3 in 10 (30%) did this. This was followed by a fifth (21%) of residents who didn’t because a reward took too much time or effort and then a further fifth (20%) of residents who found it too confusing to claim a reward.

Despite this, over a quarter (27%) of Welsh residents say they always claim rewards and loyalty bonuses they have earned.

Across the UK, a higher proportion of people miss out on rewards each month – over two thirds (68%) say they don’t claim rewards they have earned (vs 63% in Wales). However, the monetary amount they miss out on is less than Wales at £40.87 (vs £44.84).

Kirsty Spickett, CMO & Consumer Expert at Zilch, said: “The people of Cardiff have a special relationship with their football club and it was wonderful to help connect the players with the fans and reward their loyal support. \

“Of course, Cardiff locals won’t always have Nathan Trott and Harry Tyrer pick up the bill, but it is important to claim rewards you have already earned. The amounts people are leaving unclaimed is surprisingly high, so keeping track of them all, and choosing schemes that are easy to use, can seriously boost your wallet.

“As part of Zilch’s partnership with Cardiff City, fans can get 10% off any purchase in the stadium or club shop. All Extra and Plus members across the UK also get up to 5% cashback instantly in the app after any purchase using Zilch.”