Cardiff City promotion wobble continues with a draw away at Peterborough

Harry Leonard’s instant equaliser earned a 1-1 draw for Peterborough against second-placed Cardiff, who dropped yet more points in the Sky Bet League One promotion race.

Leonard immediately cancelled out Alex Robertson’s opener for the Bluebirds as the Welsh club’s wobble extended to just two wins in eight games, with the gap between them and third – now occupied by Bradford – down to seven points.

Peterborough goalkeeper Alex Bass thwarted a dominant Cardiff in the first half, making excellent saves to keep out Ryan Wintle’s curler and Perry Ng’s deflected effort.

But the Bluebirds led three minutes into the second half when half-time substitute Robertson steered in a half-volley after the hosts failed to clear Ollie Tanner’s cross.

But Peterborough were level within a minute when James Dornelly won the ball to put Leonard through on goal and he finished calmly beyond Nathan Trott.

Cardiff pressed for a winner and came within inches of finding one when Wintle’s shot hit the post before another long-range strike from the midfielder was fingertipped over by Bass.