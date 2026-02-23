Cardiff City Stadium to host first rugby Test match

Cardiff City Stadium will host Wales’ inaugural Nations Championship match with Fiji on July 4.

It means an international Test match will take place at the 33,280-seater venue, which is the home of League One football club Cardiff, for the first time.

Wales usually play Tests at the Principality Stadium but Fiji are the official ‘home’ team for this fixture, which will mean Cardiff City Stadium can host traditional Fijian music, food, entertainment and cultural performances in fan zones around the ground.

Cardiff City Stadium has hosted rugby union fixtures before – most recently a United Rugby Championship double-header in 2024.

Wales Rugby Union also confirmed they will take on Argentina at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan on July 11 and travel to Durban a week later to face South Africa in their other two Nations Championship fixtures.