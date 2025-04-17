Cardiff City supporters’ group slam Omer Riza fan comments

A Cardiff City fans’ group has slated Bluebirds’ manager Omer Riza for comments he made about fans – branding them ‘clueless’.

Speaking to the media, the under pressure manager whose side face relegation from the Championship, spoke about fans having their say on social media.

Acknowledging he reads the comments, Riza then said: “I read all the comments from (Cardiff) fans and unfortunately a lot of them are clueless.”

This then created a backlash from fans who criticised his comments, prompting fans’ group The Cardiff Supporters Trust to today issue a statement.

It read: The Trust today issued a statement following comments made yesterday about fans by Omer Riza: “Comments that fans are clueless are both disappointing and disrespectful given the need for everyone to be pulling in the same direction as Cardiff City battles to avoid relegation.

“Given the club’s precarious position, the manager, indeed any manager, should expect to receive criticism from fervent supporters who are passionate about the future of our club. We hope Omer will reflect on his ill-judged comments.”

The Press Association Welsh football correspondent Phil Blanche called Riza’s words, a ‘terrible statement’.

Omer Riza: “I read all the comments from (Cardiff) fans and unfortunately a lot of them are clueless.” Wow! Terrible statement. Riza was calling for fans’ ‘help’ in relegation battle this week. pic.twitter.com/LmEPh6XbSG — Phil Blanche 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@philblanche) April 16, 2025

Cardiff now have four games in which to find enough points to stop themselves from dropping into the third tier for the first time since 2003 after losing 1-0 to Stoke at the Cardiff City Stadium last weekend.

They face a make or break Easter weekend of fixtures starting tomorrow against Sheffield United and a home game against Oxford United on Easter Monday.

They then finish off with a home game against West Brom and a trip to Norwich on the final day of the season.

Following the defeat to Stoke, Riza said: “We have four games to go and they are all massive – just like the last eight or nine have been. We have a mountain to climb.

“We lost the game to a basic moment which we should have managed better, but we still have 12 points to play for. You have to win games to get promoted and to beat relegation and if we don’t start winning then the writing is on the wall.”

