Cardiff City supporters group take aim at club over new manager process

A Cardiff City supporters group has hit out at the hierarchy at the club over its handling of the search for a new manager.

In a message to its members the Cardiff City Supporters’ Trust slammed the the silence over the appointment of a new manager.

With just eight weeks to the start of the new season there is still no sign of a new man to take the helm at the Bluebirds, who start life in League One after relegation from the Championship.

Despite many names being linked in recent weeks including Nathan Jones, Des Buckingham, Brian Barry-Murphy, Ian Evatt and Aaron Ramsey, the speculation and lack of communication has spread huge dissatisfaction among supporters.

This is the message the supporters trust sent to members today.

It read:

Dear Member,

Manager Recruitment

It is a matter of considerable concern that there has been no formal communication from the club to fans in respect of where we are in appointing a new manager.

Since the season ended at Norwich on May 3 fans have learned via Wales Online that Sports Agency Wasserman had been engaged to assist in the recruitment process along with Mark Allen, a former Swansea City Sporting Director. Of course, at the Fans Advisory Board (FAB) meeting on May 12 these issues were discussed. However, as the club did not publish the minutes until May 23 (11 days after the meeting and not the promised 48 hours) it was a bit late to be told the bare minimum that the process had already started (prior to May 12) and that the end of May was the target for appointment which has now come and gone.

Looking at the news on the club website since the club statement regarding relegation on April 29 there has been no mention of manager recruitment. What appears to be an information vacuum is being filled with rumour, betting odds from bookmakers and social media and press speculation but nothing official from the club. Fans are very concerned about the appointment of a new manager in our new situation in League 1. Given the club’s poor handling of the manager’s position in 2024-25, getting it right for next season, set against a background of the promised root and branch review, is a bigger priority than ever.

Fans don’t expect confidential information on specifics of who, when and where that might compromise the process but at least letting them know officially where we are in the procedure and updating of timescales would go a long way to quelling concerns. Even a sentence or two from the club to say that the recruitment is proceeding but we do not want to jeopardise the process would be helpful. The club appears to be its own worst enemy in this respect and its silence only fuels negative speculation that impacts upon themselves.

The club have gone some way to filling the football expertise gap in appointing external consultants to assist in the recruitment process, however, it is reasonable to say that the fanbase still has reservations that Vincent Tan will embrace any recommendation that they may come up with and put in place a decision based on his own special kind of footballing expertise.

“We hear you” said the club in its statement of April 29. Well, we are not hearing you.

Cardiff City Supporters Trust Board

At the end of April Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan spoke out after the Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship.

After the Cardiff City Supporters Trust had heavily criticised the owner in a strongly worded open letter to the Malaysian tycoon, the owner responded.

Tan, who has had an at times fractious relationship with Cardiff fans since the disastrous rebrand of the club, issued a statement where he said he was committed to the future of the Bluebirds.

Published on the official Cardiff City website and club social media platforms Tan wrote:

To all Cardiff City supporters,

I wish to acknowledge the open letter that has been issued by our Supporters’ Trust. We hear your words and I share your hurt and frustration. Not all decisions when it comes to the First Team have worked as I had hoped for us.

To lose our place in the Championship is upsetting. The important thing is that we regain it at the earliest opportunity and I would like to take this chance to tell you that I am committed to getting us back. A period of review is being undertaken; a permanent manager and management team will be appointed in the coming weeks. As a point of developing strategy, our Board of Directors have begun internal discussions with executive management and staff to strategise and plan for the summer and new season.

To say I don’t care is wrong and I strongly push back on that. I watch every game and speak to the Board and manager before and after each one. My family will tell you: I kick every ball!

We have enjoyed good times together. I can tell all Cardiff City supporters that it is my intention to support correcting the situation we find ourselves in. I want us to all pull in the same direction.

I will make every effort to be in Cardiff at the next opportunity that my scheduling allows. I am sorry that we are where we are this summer. It is now time to rebuild.

Vincent

The original Supporters Trust letter to Vincent Tan and club directors…

We are dedicated fans of Cardiff City FC, some of us have supported the club through thick and thin for more than 60 years. However, we could not let the dreadful relegation to League One after more than 20 years in higher divisions go without comment. Relegation in all honestly has been coming since the 2021-22 season and the failure to address fundamental required changes from the top down has now come home to roost.

Unless these matters are tackled urgently, the downward spiral on and off the field will continue and fan support will continue to drift away at an even faster rate than it has already.

Of course we appreciate the enormous financial support from the club owner Vincent Tan which has led to promotion to the Premier League on two occasions. But there has been a complete failure to address the “elephants in the room” of a lack of specialist football experience and knowledge at club Board level and the lack of any full time Board director at the club, leading to an apparent lack of advice and knowledge to pass on to the owner.

As the season has progressed and it quickly became evident that things were not going to plan on the pitch, it has been far from clear who on the club Board, if anyone, has been advising the owner on footballing matters. If any such advice and recommendations have in fact been given, it is unclear if any notice has been taken of such advice and recommendations. Sadly, this has proved to be a critical element in the club`s relegation in our view as the seemingly absolute and unchallengeable power of the owner in all major decisions has failed to work to the club`s benefit.

The appointment of a club Board member with specialist football knowledge and experience has been raised by the Trust with the club CEO Ken Choo and club Chair Mehmet Dalman and has also been raised by the other elected official fan bodies Cardiff City Supporters Club, the Fan Advisory Board (FAB) and the Disabled Supporters’ Association. Those officials have stated in meetings with fan bodies that they would be in favour of such an appointment but that the owner has been steadfastly against the idea, and he remains the sole decision maker. It seems to us that most of the strategic decision making at the club by the owner has been made in what is, effectively, an empirical knowledge and information vacuum.

After the worst start to a season in the club`s history and the expected departure of manager Erol Bulut, we believe it was a mistake to appoint such an inexperienced Championship manager as Omer Riza when there many experienced managers available to recruit. We are also unclear as to whether the permanent appointment of Omer Riza after an inordinate delay and after a series of poor performances and results was based on a Board decision/recommendation or was solely a decision by the owner and on what criteria that decision was made.

We thank Aaron Ramsey for stepping into an ultimately unsuccessful position as caretaker manager for the last three games of the season. However, we strongly believe that for the next season in League One we need an experienced manager at that level, possibly with Aaron playing a part in an assistant role to pick up experience (similar to Craig Bellamy under Vincent Kompany at Burnley and Anderlecht).

We are also disappointed that Vincent Tan has made only minimal and very infrequent contact with the club fans to discuss issues and listen to fans views and concerns. There has therefore been virtually no opportunity for fans to speak to the person who appears to be the sole decision maker on key issues at the club. As a matter of urgencywe are requesting a meeting between Vincent Tan and the elected fan bodies to discuss the failings which have culminated in our relegation to hear what fundamental changes are going to be put in place throughout the club from top to bottom to avoid further failings in future. Continuing the failings of the past that have lead to us celebrating our 125th anniversary with a relegation are not going to turn around our fortunes on the pitch.

Big changes are needed, and needed now, to avoid a further downward spiral in the fortunes of the club that we fans love.

