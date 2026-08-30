Cardiff City teenager joins Premier League champions

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff City teenager Axel Donczew has joined Premier League champions Arsenal after opting to leave the Bluebirds.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has joined the Gunners as part of their first-year scholarship intake and has signed a pre-contract agreement which will see him turn professional with the north London club.

Donczew made history last October when, aged just 15 years and 234 days, he became the youngest player to represent Cardiff’s senior side.

He made his debut as a substitute against Newport County in the EFL Trophy, before making a second first-team appearance from the bench in a defeat by Wimbledon in December.

His record as Cardiff’s youngest-ever player was subsequently broken by Noah Anyadike in August.

Donczew had spent his entire career with Cardiff before deciding to join Arsenal.

In a statement, the Bluebirds said: “The Club had offered terms for Donczew to continue his development with the Bluebirds and made efforts to retain the player, but he opted to pursue a move away from the Welsh capital.

“We wish Axel the best of luck for the future.”

Arsenal said Donczew’s pre-contract agreement would “lead to him signing professional terms with us”.

The midfielder has represented Wales at Under-15 and Under-16 level and is also eligible to represent Poland.

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