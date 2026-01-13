Cardiff City to host ‘Blue Monday’ fan event with boss Brian Barry-Murphy

A Cardiff sports bar has teamed up with the Bluebirds to turn what’s often labelled the most miserable day of the year into a positive fan-first football experience.

On Monday, January 19, LUDO Sports & Live Lounge is teaming up with Cardiff City FC to put a positive spin on what can be a difficult time of year for many people.

The evening invites supporters of the Bluebirds to come together for a one-night-only fan event packed with mini football challenges, match-ticket giveaways, club merch, and exclusive food and drink deals — the perfect cure for the January slump.

Featuring a live Q&A hosted by Cardiff City FC manager Brian Barry-Murphy and stadium announcer Geraint Hardy, there will be the chance to win brilliant prizes including three pairs of tickets, a signed shirt, and bar tabs.

A spokesperson for LUDO said: “Fancy breaking up the long month of January? Cardiff City and LUDO are flipping Blue Monday on its head with a night made for football fans. Think mini footie challenges set by the pros, match-ticket giveaways, a merch pop-up and unbelievable food and drinks offers.

‘Meet other fans, have a go at a challenge set by the pros, and enjoy a night out that isn’t all doom and gloom. Free tickets available now – grab yours and get involved.”

The event is free to attend, with limited tickets available HERE.

In other news, the club who are riding high at the top of League One are said to be close to completing their first signing of the January transfer window.

WalesOnline reports that the Bluebirds are closing in on a deal to sign Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer.

Despite the Bluebirds being under a transfer embargo it’s hoped that the embargo will be lifted by the end of the week allowing the Bluebirds to sign the 24-year-old keeper.

With goalkeepers Jak Alnwick joining Huddersfield Town, and Ethan Horvath surplus to requirements, the club is seeking reinforcements to back up number one Nathan Trott.