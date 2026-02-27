Cardiff claim hard fought victory against Leinster

Cardiff earned a hard-fought 8-7 victory over Leinster in the United Rugby Championship at Cardiff Arms Park.

Aled Davies grabbed the home side’s only try – his first of the season – which was converted by Callum Sheedy, as the visitors slipped to only their fourth loss of the campaign.

Internationals Ben Thomas, Mason Grady and Liam Belcher were all released from Wales’ camp on Monday and started for Corniel van Zyl’s side, who climbed to third in the table.

Sheedy kicked the only points of the first half as Cardiff went in 3-0 up at the break.

A try finally arrived after 54 minutes when a good break down the touchline from Grady saw him offload to Dan Thomas and he streaked clear before giving the ball to Davies to cross the line.

Jacob Beetham was sent to the sin bin late on and with a man advantage Leinster finally got on the board, Luke McGrath going over with Charlie Tector adding the extras.