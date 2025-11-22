Cardiff climb to League One summit after beating Northampton

Cardiff moved top of League One with a hard-fought 3-1 victory at Northampton.

Joel Colwill netted early on before an own goal from Ethan Wheatley, moments after he levelled, and Chris Willock’s fine late finish saw the Bluebirds return to winning ways.

The visitors struck after only seven minutes when Ronan Kpakio found Colwill in the box and he finished smartly into the far corner.

The rest of the first half was dominated by the home side but they could not find an equaliser before half-time as Tom Eaves struck a post, Michael Forbes headed wide and Nathan Trott saved well from Jack Perkins.

A deserved leveller did arrive 12 minutes into the second half when Wheatley raced down the left, drove inside and fired sweetly into the top corner.

But Northampton were level for just three minutes as Cardiff hit straight back, Wheatley going from hero to zero by diverting Joel Bagan’s corner into his own net.

Ryan Wintle’s header was cleared off the line before Trott saved brilliantly from Elliott List and Cardiff sealed victory thanks to Willock’s fine finish in stoppage time.