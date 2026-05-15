Cardiff clinch playoff spot with Stormers win

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Rugby secured a place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs with a thrilling 22-16 victory over the Stormers at a packed Arms Park.

The bonus-point win also guarantees Cardiff a place in next season’s European Champions Cup and capped an impressive end to the regular season for Corniel van Zyl’s side.

In front of a crowd of more than 10,000, Cardiff came from behind to outscore the South African visitors four tries to one in a high-energy encounter that could also prove to be one of Leigh Halfpenny’s final appearances for the club.

The Stormers struck first after early pressure, with Adre Smith barging over in the seventh minute to give the visitors the lead.

But Cardiff responded strongly and levelled through Jacob Beetham before Tom Bowen finished off a slick attacking move in the corner to put the hosts ahead.

The Stormers stayed in touch through the boot of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, whose penalty reduced the deficit to two points shortly before half-time.

However, Cardiff landed a crucial blow with the final play of the opening half when Ioan Lloyd crossed in the corner to extend the lead to 17-10.

Mngomezulu added another penalty early in the second half as the visitors continued to threaten, but Cardiff regained control when Beetham grabbed his second try of the night in the 49th minute.

A late penalty from the Stormers fly-half proved only a consolation as Cardiff held firm to seal a memorable victory and book their place in the URC quarter-finals.

The result lifted Cardiff into fourth place in the table, although their final finishing position will depend on other weekend fixtures.

The home side produced a powerful defensive display, with flanker Dan Thomas excelling at the breakdown and Taine Basham delivering a standout performance carrying the ball from number eight.

Scrum-half Johan Mulder and fly-half Lloyd controlled the game effectively, while Cardiff’s back three punished the Stormers clinically whenever chances emerged.

The match also carried emotional significance for supporters as former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Leigh Halfpenny came off the bench late on, in what may have been his final appearance at the Arms Park.