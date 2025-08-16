Cardiff continue fine start under Brian Barry-Murphy by beating Rotherham

Cardiff maintained their unbeaten start under Brian Barry-Murphy by cruising to a 3-0 home victory over Rotherham in League One.

Goals from Yousef Salech, Cian Ashford and Rubin Colwill clinched the Bluebirds a third win from three matches at the Cardiff City Stadium under their new boss.

The hosts deservedly broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when Danish forward Salech got above Reece James to head home David Turnbull’s corner at the back post.

Cardiff’s dominance continued after the interval and they doubled their lead in the 55th minute when Ashford exchanged passes with Turnbull before bending a delightful left-footed effort into the far corner from just inside the box.

City put the result beyond doubt on the hour mark when Ashford seized on Zak Jules’ poor pass before playing in Salech, who squared a perfect ball to the back post where captain Colwill was waiting for an easy tap in for his third goal in as many home games.

Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott was hardly troubled, but he needed to be at full stretch to keep out Rotherham substitute Marvin Kaleta’s shot from distance late on.

