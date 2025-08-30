Cardiff continue unbeaten start with win over Plymouth

Cardiff continued their unbeaten start under Brian Barry-Murphy with a 4-0 defeat of Plymouth at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds took control of what had been a pretty even, but uneventful, contest which sparked into life with a quickfire double from Ryan Wintle and Chris Willock just before the break.

Captain Rubin Colwill – who was left out of Craig Bellamy’s Wales squad this week – responded in the perfect manner by adding a third Cardiff goal five minutes after the restart.

Substitute Isaak Davies slammed home a fourth in added time to cap a thumping win.

It also made it four wins in a row without conceding in the league for Cardiff for the first time since February 2018.

Barry-Murphy’s side have now also kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions and are also yet to concede from open play in League One this term.

While the result may have been a little harsh on Plymouth – with Willock and Colwill’s goals taking deflections off centre-half Brendan Wiredu – this was their fifth defeat in six League One games under Tom Cleverley since dropping down from the Championship.

