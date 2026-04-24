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Sport

Cardiff edge Ospreys in Welsh derby to boost play-off bid

24 Apr 2026 2 minute read
Cardiff Rugby

Cardiff survived a late fightback by Welsh derby rivals Ospreys as they held on to win 24-21 and boost their United Rugby Championship play-off chances.

Both sides went into the match in contention for a top-eight finish and they shared six converted tries each at at Cardiff Arms Park, but home fly-half Callum Sheedy’s first-half penalty ultimately proved decisive.

Ospreys hit back after falling behind to Sheedy’s penalty and flanker Rory Thornton’s 24th-minute try, with visiting centre Kieran Williams backing up Dan Edwards’ fine break to go over under the posts.

Edwards converted to reduce Cardiff’s lead to 10-7 at half-time before Liam Belcher powered over from close range for the home side early in the second period, with Sheedy converting again to put them 17-7 ahead.

Flanker Dan Thomas dived over for Cardiff’s third converted score in the 56th minute to increase their advantage to 24-7 before Ospreys responded again as replacement prop Cam Jones burst clear to send full-back Jack Walsh over.

Edwards added the extras to pull it back to 24-14 and with three minutes left the Ospreys number 10 converted his own try to make it 24-21 and set up a grandstand finish, but Cardiff held on.

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