Cardiff end Burnley run of Championship clean sheets but still fall to defeat

Phil Blanche, PA

Burnley conceded a Championship goal for the first time in 13 games but kept the heat on Leeds and Sheffield United by winning 2-1 at Cardiff.

Josh Brownhill and Maxime Esteve grabbed first-half goals as the Clarets moved to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

Yousef Salech ended Burnley’s remarkable defensive record before the break with a firm header.

Salech became the first player to score against Scott Parker’s side in the league since Watford forward Kwadwo Baah on December 21, only the 10th goal Burnley have conceded in 35 games.

It meant Manchester United’s record 14-game league run without conceding between November 2008 and February 2009 remains intact.

Cardiff remain five points above the relegation zone after suffering their first home defeat of 2025.

Burnley bared their attacking teeth as early as the second minute when Jaidon Anthony fired straight at Ethan Horvath in the Cardiff goal.

But it was a relatively quiet opening until the 19th minute when Hannibal Mejbri played a one-two with Anthony down the left and Brownhill volleyed in at the near post, the midfielder’s 11th goal of the season helped by a deflection off Perry Ng’s thigh.

Burnley appeared in cruise control but were given a warning when Salech stuck out a foot to reach Callum O’Dowda’s cross and the ball bounced away off an upright.

Zian Flemming, unmarked and heading wide a superb Josh Cullen cross, and Anthony after a swift transition, had chances to double the lead before Esteve duly did after 40 minutes.

Anthony’s deep cross caught Cardiff sleeping and Flemming headed back for Esteve to slide home his first goal for the Clarets.

Given Burnley’s defensive record the contest looked done and dusted, but the visitors were finally breached after 1,132 minutes of Championship action.

O’Dowda beat Connor Roberts in a 50-50 challenge and the ball ran free for Joel Bagan to deliver and Salech headed his fifth goal since arriving from Swedish club Sirius in January.

Burnley were almost affronted by conceding and began the second half with a determination to kill off Cardiff.

Horvath stood firm to deny Marcus Edwards and Cullen, while Calum Chambers escaped sanction for his robust challenge on Brownhill inside the penalty area.

Cardiff had scored a late leveller at home to Bristol City recently and dominated the closing stages.

Alex Robertson ambitiously attempted to embarrass James Trafford from 50 yards and the goalkeeper had to backpedal swiftly before taking the ball on his chest.

Salech stretched to meet Callum Robinson’s cross and hit the woodwork for the second time, his header clipping the top of the crossbar.

Will Fish also prodded wide from close range in stoppage time, but Burnley held on to close the gap on their Yorkshire rivals.

