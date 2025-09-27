Cardiff end Wigan’s unbeaten home league record with a dominant win

Wigan’s woeful week continued with a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sky Bet League One promotion chasers Cardiff.

After being hammered 4-1 at arch-rivals Bolton last weekend, and dumped out of the Carabao Cup in midweek by Wycombe, Wigan surrendered their unbeaten home league record to the Bluebirds without landing so much as a punch on their opponents.

Christian Saydee, back from a three-match ban, was quickly into the action, releasing Paul Mullin, whose pull-back just evaded Saydee and Callum Wright.

But that was about it for Wigan as an attacking threat, with the visitors gaining total control and never relinquishing it.

Sam Tickle did well to save from Ryan Wintle, but the Wigan goalkeeper was helpless after 17 minutes when Perry Ng’s cross was diverted into the net by the unfortunate Matt Smith.

Cardiff eventually made the game safe in stoppage time when Yousef Salech was fouled in the penalty area by Morgan Fox – who was shown a straight red card – and Salech exacted the perfect revenge by sending Tickle the wrong way from 12 yards.

And Rubin Colwill almost made it three with the last kick, only to fire just wide of the far post.