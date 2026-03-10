Cardiff fall further behind leaders Lincoln after being held by Barnsley

Cardiff lost ground on the League One leaders after a 1-1 draw at mid-table Barnsley.

Scott Banks cancelled out Rubin Colwill’s opener for the Bluebirds in the first half to leave Cardiff four points adrift of Lincoln.

Colwill opened the scoring in the 11th minute after a mistake by Jack Shepherd allowed Ollie Tanner to cross the ball straight to the 23-year-old, who finished well past Owen Goodman.

Banks levelled for the hosts in the 22nd minute after Tom Bradshaw’s cross missed everybody in the box and landed perfectly at the Scotsman’s feet and he made no mistake in front of goal.

David McGoldrick missed a gilt-edged chance five minutes before half-time to give the hosts the lead as he fired well over from 10 yards.

The Bluebirds had chances to take the lead through Cian Ashford and Colwill but could not find a way past Goodman.

McGoldrick found himself through on goal with 10 minutes to play but could only fire straight at Nathan Trott.