Cardiff fight back to beat Edinburgh

Ioan Lloyd scored a late penalty as Cardiff came from behind to beat Edinburgh 20-19 in the United Rugby Championship at the Arms Park.

The game got off to a flying start and Lewis Wells crossed over to give Edinburgh a 5-0 lead in the third minute but Taine Basham put Johan Mulder over the line to help level things up two minutes later.

Edinburgh re-established a lead through Charlie Shiel’s great work from the ruck but once again the hosts bit back as Josh Adams got the beating of several defenders to make it 12-12 after just a quarter of an hour.

However, Edinburgh took the lead for a third time in the game when Ewan Ashman crossed the whitewash which gave them a seven-point advantage at the break.

Cardiff needed to respond after the interval and they did that just two minutes into the second half as Javan Sebastian cut the deficit to two points again with a try against his former club.

And Cardiff left it late to secure the victory as they were awarded a penalty on halfway and Lloyd decided to go for goal and slotted home to earn his side a fourth win of the URC campaign.