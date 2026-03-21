Cardiff frustrated by Blackpool as poor form continues

Cardiff’s stutter continued as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by Blackpool in League One.

The second-placed Bluebirds have now won just one of their last five games after failing to break down the visitors despite having over 75 per cent possession and 26 shots at goal.

Cardiff quickly took control but failed to trouble Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the majority of the first half despite putting plenty of crosses into the penalty box.

The visiting goalkeeper did have something to do in the 44th minute when he saved a header from Omari Kellyman.

Cardiff were booed off at half-time and the visitors almost took the lead in the 51st minute when Tom Bloxham’s shot from close range went wide.

Kellyman forced another save out of keeper Peacock-Farrell in the 55th minute.

The Bluebirds made a triple change on the hour mark as they struggled to turn their dominance into clear-cut chances.

And Ryan Wintle was denied a stoppage-time winner for the hosts by an outstanding save from Peacock-Farrell from a corner.