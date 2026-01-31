Cardiff held after late Burton leveller

Kyran Lofthouse grabbed a precious point for struggling Burton as they held League One leaders Cardiff in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Alex Robertson’s second-half brace had put the Bluebirds in control after Jake Beesley had given the hosts a surprise early lead.

Albion grabbed the lead after 11 minutes when Alex Hartridge’s long throw unsettled the Cardiff defence and the ball eventually sat up nicely for Beesley to crash home his 10th goal of the season.

The Bluebirds had strong shouts for a penalty when Perry Ng went down under a challenge from Dylan Williams but referee Martin Coy was unmoved.

Ng was then denied by the fingertips of Brad Collins before skipper Calum Chambers’ piledriver was also pushed round the post.

City were level just 45 seconds into the second half as Robertson swept home Ng’s right-wing cross.

Robertson completed the turnaround when Albion failed to clear a 63rd-minute corner, with a skewed clearance landing at his feet for a calm side-foot finish.

But Lofthouse levelled with 12 minutes to go, sneaking in at the back post to finish.

And Tyrese Shade should have won it for Burton in stoppage time but slid his shot wide with just keeper Nathan Trott to beat.