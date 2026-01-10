Cardiff held by Leyton Orient but extend their League One lead to four points

Cardiff remain top of League One despite having to come from behind to draw 1-1 at Leyton Orient.

A first-half equaliser from Yousef Salech cancelled out an opener from Dom Ballard in a game of few other chances.

The visitors, who were hit by a transfer embargo due to non-submission of annual accounts, went behind after 12 minutes to an awful blunder from goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

The shotstopper took too long on the ball after playing a one-two with Gabriel Osho and allowed Ballard to rob him and easily slot home.

Trott redeemed himself on 21 minutes when he palmed away a header from the onrushing Alfie Lloyd at close range.

Cardiff equalised on 33 minutes with a superb solo 50-yard run by Salech, where his power and pace was too much for the home backline – before rounding Killian Cahill to slot home.

The closest either side got to a winner was when Tom James pulled off a superb 74th-minute block to deny Alex Robertson, after being laid on by Salech.

Cardiff’s closest challengers Lincoln and Bradford were among those not in action due to the inclement weather around the country.

Stockport closed the gap on the automatic promotion places to six points with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Benony Breki Andresson grabbed the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time, converting Jid Okeke’s cross.

The result saw the two sides swap places, with Stockport moving up to fourth.

Luton came from behind to boost their play-off hopes with a 2-1 victory over Stevenage at Kenilworth Road.

Lewis Freestone ahead after 53 minutes but Jordan Clark – who had seen his first-half penalty saved by Filip Marschall – quickly levelled with his fourth goal in five games and Gideon Kodua grabbed the winner.

Peterborough made it six wins in eight games with a 3-1 home victory over Bolton, with Jimmy Jay-Morgan, Matt Garbett and Kyrell Lisbie on target and Sam Dalby replying for the visitors.

Only a couple of games survived the big freeze in League Two.

Bromley extended their lead at the summit to five points as Michael Cheek scored twice in a 2-0 win at Tranmere and become the division’s top scorer with 14.

Harrogate climbed off the bottom with a 1-1 draw at Crewe as Tom Cursons equalised in stoppage time.