Cardiff hold on for a point at Sheffield Wednesday

Ollie Tanner’s opener was cancelled out by Di’Shon Bernard to earn Sheffield Wednesday a point in a 1-1 draw with the Bluebirds at Hillsborough.

Tanner fired the Bluebirds ahead on 34 minutes as they sought a first win in three matches but it took just two minutes for Bernard to level the scores.

Ike Ugbo had the ball in the net within the first minute for Wednesday but he was flagged for offside. The striker was involved again moments later after some good play between Max Lowe and Barry Bannan but his shot was blocked.

Tanner had Cardiff’s first sight of goal and keeper James Beadle had to be alert to tip his low shot away from goal.

Josh Windass should have given the Owls the lead when he was played through on goal but his dinked attempt landed on the roof of the net.

The Bluebirds took the lead after a counter attack in the 34th minute. Callum Robinson saw his effort saved by Beadle but Tanner was there to score on the rebound.

The hosts were not behind for long. Yan Valery played in Windass down the right and he squared across the penalty area for Bernard to tap in his first Championship goal for the Owls.

Ugbo had his close-range effort saved by City keeper Jak Alnwick after Michael Smith’s cutback in the last chance of the half.

It was more of the same from Wednesday after the break, with Windass picking up the ball from distance but blasting wide.

Rubin Colwill’s free-kick from the right called Beadle into action and Dimitrios Goutas could not divert his follow-up home.

The hosts made a handful of attacking changes as they brought on Jamal Lowe and Pol Valentin, while the visitors brought on Joel Bagan and Joe Ralls.

Another two Owls subs went closest to finding a winner. First, Anthony Musaba had his curler from range saved and then Callum Paterson had his effort blocked right in front of goal.

Tanner nearly stole the points for the Bluebirds but Beadle kept out his powerful drive.

