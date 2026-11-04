Cardiff let three goal lead slip as West Ham come from behind to draw

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Cardiff City saw a three goal half-time lead evaporate as they drew 3-3 with West Ham.

Scott Parker saw his West Ham side recover from three goals down in a thrilling first game in charge.

Jack Moylan’s first hat-trick in English football had Cardiff in cruise control at half-time and Hammers fans venting their anger.

But the Hammers – inspired by captain Jarrod Bowen – fought back in incredible fashion as Divine Mukasa, Arne Engels and Max Kilman netted to secure a point.

Parker was confirmed as Hammers boss on Wednesday morning – just 24 hours after Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure – but it was a tough watch for the former England midfielder initially as Moylan had Cardiff 3-0 ahead inside 39 minutes.

Moylan scored a hat-trick on his Republic of Ireland debut against Grenada in May, but this was his first club treble since scoring three for Shelbourne in May 2023.

The draw extends Cardiff’s unbeaten home league run to 10 games over the last two seasons, while West Ham occupy the final play-off place in eighth.

Nuno’s 13-month tenure had ended after the Hammers had won just twice in six matches and lost successive home games to Southampton and West Brom.

Taty Castellanos had hinted at better times ahead, forcing Nathan Trott in to early action after Bowen’s effort had deflected to him.

But the Hammers were behind after Alex Robertson found Moylan in the 11th minute.

Moylan advanced to find the top corner of Mads Hermansen’s net with a ferocious strike from 20 yards.

Hermansen tipped aside Calum Scanlon’s cross and Will Fish headed over as Cardiff probed.

There was no reprieve for West Ham when Perry Ng curled a ball over a static defence after 36 minutes.

Moylan cleverly slowed down for Morato to bundle him over, a clear penalty.

Cardiff had missed their last two spot-kicks, but this time Moylan was entrusted with the responsibility and sent Hermansen the wrong way.

Angry Hammers fans responded with cries of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’, and many of them appeared to be making a swift departure three minutes later.

Joel Bagan’s corner cleared Fish at the near post, but Moylan came in behind him to head home his sixth goal in five games, and his 10th of the season.

Parker sent on Mohamadou Kante and Joel Piroe for Soungoutou Magassa and Castellanos at half-time and there was instantly more conviction from the Hammers.

Bowen floated a delicious pass through after 58 minutes, and Mukasa lifted the ball over Trott and in off a post.

The deficit was reduced further seven minutes later when Piroe flicked on Bowen’s pass and Engels slid home his first Hammers goal.

Kante nearly toe poked the ball past Trott before Kilman touched home Bowen’s brilliant cross, and West Ham almost won it through substitutes Ezra Mayers and Tomas Soucek.