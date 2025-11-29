Cardiff move back to the top of League One after win against Mansfield

Cardiff went back to the top of League One after a convincing 3-0 victory at home to Mansfield.

Will Fish headed the Bluebirds in front after 34 minutes of a first half dominated by the home side.

Yousef Salech, who on another day might have had a hat-trick, doubled Cardiff’s lead in the 70th minute, before Cian Ashford added a third three minutes from time.

Mansfield goalkeeper Liam Roberts produced a superb save at full stretch in the 33rd minute to tip over David Turnbull’s superb bending 30-yard effort that looked destined for the top corner.

However, Roberts was powerless to prevent Fish glancing home at the near post from the resulting corner a minute later.

Home goalkeeper Nathan Trott denied Deji Oshilaja as the visitors improved after the break, but it was game over when Salech converted Ronan Kpakio’s cross from the right.

Salech then spurned a golden chance moments later before he and Dylan Lawlor were denied by fine stops from Roberts.

Ashford tapped home a third on the rebound after his initial shot was saved by Roberts.