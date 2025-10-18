Cardiff move to the top of League One with home win against Reading

Second-half goals from Omari Kellyman and Yousef Salech ensured Cardiff moved top of League One after beating Reading 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

An excellent long-range strike from Royals captain Lewis Wing gave the visitors the lead, before loanee Kellyman cut inside from his wide position to score his first goal for Cardiff, with Salech grabbing the winner for the Bluebirds in the 65th minute.

Reading hit the crossbar through Wing’s deflected free-kick before wingers Matt Ritchie and Paddy Lane had chances.

The breakthrough came seven minutes before half-time as Wing’s swerving shot beat goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

Kellyman fired home a low strike at the beginning of the second half, before Salech scored his fifth goal of the season from Ronan Kpakio’s cross.

The away side did have chances in the final 20 minutes, only to be denied by a brilliant goal-line clearance from Will Fish and a couple of saves from Trott.