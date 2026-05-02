Cardiff on the wrong end of a nine goal thriller

Mansfield held on for a thrilling 5-4 home victory over promoted Cardiff to seal 10th place in League One – their best finish for 39 years.

The hosts went in front after just 99 seconds, Nathan Moriah-Welsh sending a cross to the far post for Ryan Sweeney to head the opener.

The Stags swept into a 2-0 lead after 23 minutes.

Dylan Lawlor’s loose pass just inside the home half gifted the ball to Louis Reed, who quickly sent Lucas Akins clear from the halfway line and he raced away and slotted past Harry Tyrer.

Three minutes later Akins had a shot blocked on the line by Lawlor but rifled his follow-up effort home for Mansfield’s third.

Ollie Tanner rattled the home bar on the hour mark and a minute later substitute Isaac Davies drilled home low from 18 yards.

Comeback hopes were rocked after 63 minutes as Reed’s through-ball from deep inside his own half sent Rhys Oates racing clear and he dinked a perfect finish over a helpless Tyrer.

Three minutes later a huge error from Liam Roberts gifted Cardiff a second as he let a tame Omari Kellyman shot trickle through his legs.

Home sub Oliver Irow made it 5-2 in the 79th minute as he cut in from the left and steered a low finish inside a post from 18 yards.

But four minutes from time Tanner’s powerful effort hit the underside of the bar and Ronan Kpakio was lurking to turn the ball over the line from close range.

And in the second added minute Kellyman flashed a low finish across Roberts and inside the far post to score Cardiff’s fourth.