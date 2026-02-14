Cardiff open up four-point lead at League One summit by beating Luton

Cardiff stretched their lead at the top of League One to four points thanks to three first-half goals that earned them a 3-1 home win over Luton

Hatters boss Jack Wilshere lit the touchpaper for the game earlier in the week when he boldly claimed his side were as good a team as Cardiff.

But they quickly found themselves trailing when David Turnbull turned in a Joel Colwill pass in the 11th minute.

Luton hit back from the penalty spot in the 19th minute when skipper Jordan Clark scored after Joel Bagan had hauled down Isaiah Jones.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors who conceded twice more before the break as the league leaders extended their unbeaten run to 11 games. Colwill scored the second in the 37th minute after Luton had given up the ball 30 yards out.

Then Perry Ng saved the best until last as he thundered home a 25-yard shot that rocketed into the roof of the net in the 42nd minute.

Only a point-blank save by Josh Keeley in the fourth minute of added time stopped Callum Robinson from adding another home goal.