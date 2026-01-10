Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Cardiff produce super second-half show to see off Racing 92

10 Jan 2026 1 minute read
Cardiff Rugby

Cardiff took a giant step towards the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup with a 32-13 victory over French visitors Racing 92.

The omens looked bleak for Racing 92 when Selestino Ravutaumada received a first-minute yellow card for clattering Alun Lawrence off the ball at kick-off, but Antoine Gibert’s penalty gave them the lead.

Tom Bowen and Ravutaumada, having returned following his 10-minute absence, exchanged scores and Racing led 13-7 after Geronimo Prisciantelli went over.

Rory Thornton’s try with the final play of the first half took Cardiff to within a point and it was one-way traffic after the break.

Prop Keiron Assiratti powered over for his second try in Cardiff colours, and Callum Sheedy kicked a conversion and two penalties to provide some breathing space.

Ben Thomas claimed the bonus-point try six minutes from time, with Jacob Beetham adding the extras to put the seal on an impressive win.

