Cardiff pubs to become dedicated club fanzones ahead of Community Shield

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff is is gearing up for the Community Shield showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City as the city is set to become football fan central

The Welsh capital is preparing for the Premier League’s annual curtain raiser with dedicated club fanzones launched at selected pubs.

Welsh pub chains has announced that four of its Cardiff venues will be transforming into dedicated fan zones as Arsenal and Manchester City supporters descend on the Welsh capital.

Taking place on Sunday, August 16, the Community Shield pits the winners of the Premier League against the FA Cup champions and traditionally signals the start of the new football season. With thousands of supporters expected to travel to Cardiff, Croeso Pubs is getting ready to deliver an unforgettable matchday atmosphere.

As Cardiff prepares to welcome fans from both clubs, the city will be awash with red and blue. Arsenal supporters can make The Philharmonic, Brewhouse and Retro their home for the day, while Manchester City fans can head to Blue Bell, where each venue will offer live coverage and plenty of pre-match excitement.

The 2026 FA Community Shield is being held at the Principality Stadium because Wembley Stadium is unavailable due to a scheduling conflict with pre-planned concerts by music artist The Weeknd. The pop star is playing five dates at Wembley for his After Hours til Dawn tour between August 14 and August 19. Because the extended 2026 World Cup pushed back the start of the domestic calendar, the Community Shield date shifted to August 16, directly clashing with the music venue bookings.

The Welsh capital of course has history with the FA’s premier events. The stadium (formerly the Millennium Stadium) served as the official temporary home for English football showpieces between 2001 and 2006 while the modern Wembley was being rebuilt.

Croeso Pubs promises supporters can expect a buzzing matchday atmosphere, with food and drink offers, and the chance to watch the action alongside fellow fans.

Michael Haygarth, Area Director for Croeso Pubs, said: “Cardiff always embraces major sporting occasions, and the Community Shield is the perfect way to kick off another football season. We’re looking forward to welcoming supporters from both clubs and creating an atmosphere that captures everything fans love about matchday. Whether you’re cheering on Arsenal or Man City, our venues are the place to soak up the occasion. The Community Shield offers great opportunity for our venues to showcase the fantastic match day experience for football fans ahead of Euro 2028.”

For more information, visit https://croesopubsltd.co.uk/

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.