Cardiff put off-field turmoil behind them ahead of Judgement Day clash

Simon Thomas

Everyone at Cardiff Rugby will be looking forward to putting recent events behind them as they head into a “massive” Judgement Day showdown.

The club went into administration last week before being swiftly taken over by the WRU, securing jobs and enabling the Arms Park outfit to continue operating.

So now they can focus fully on Saturday’s clash with the Ospreys at the Principality Stadium, a game which is crucial to both teams hopes of making the BKT URC play-offs.

Cardiff are ninth in the league table, but level on points with Edinburgh Rugby who currently occupy the all-important eighth spot, while the Ospreys are just three points behind, the same as the Scarlets who take on the Dragons in the second game of the Judgement Day double header.

‘Unsettling’

Reflecting on the events of last week, head coach Matt Sherratt said: “Obviously the word administration and the fanfare around it is pretty unsettling, I won’t lie to you, but it was unsettling for 24 to 48 hours.

“Nothing has actually changed for the staff and players. Everyone who was in contract is still in contract.

“We are probably more secure now than we ever have been as a club, with the WRU coming in.

“There is a massive amount of history here and I think the Welsh game would lose a lot if it lost Cardiff. It’s an iconic club in the middle of the city. It’s essential that rugby stays.

“The WRU have been brilliant. I can’t speak highly enough of how they have been. The speed they have done it at has been impressive. But away from the business side of it, their first thought has always been about the people at the club. I got texts immediately asking if the players and staff were ok.

“Regardless of the nuts and bolts of it, the way they cared about the staff and the players was the most impressive thing for me.

“It will be nice to get back to rugby because, from my perspective in particular, it wasn’t an easy week to concentrate on rugby.

“What’s brilliant for us is we have got two games left in Wales – one is at the best stadium in the world and the other is our last home game at the Arms Park against Munster – and then we are almost on an old fashioned tour to South Africa to see what we can get.

“Because I know the lads, I don’t think they will use the last week as an excuse to let our season just peter out.

“The group are pretty tight and they will want to finish the season in the right way.”

‘Ten points’

Sherratt continued: “Our goal is going to be to try and get ten points out of our next two games. The league is so tight and the reality of going to South Africa after is it’s a tough place to go and pick up points.

“So that’s going to be our aim. We need to pick up ten points.

“We looked four or five weeks ago at what gets you in the play-offs and a guaranteed number is probably around 50 points.

“I think this year it may be one or two less because of the competitive nature of the league with everyone beating each other. It’s pretty tight. To get that, I think these next two games are massive.”

Stressful

Given the players’ perspective on recent events, captain Liam Belcher said: “It’s been pretty stressful, to be honest, but I’ve also got to give credit to the boys, they have been class with it all.

“It’s not the sort of thing I ever thought would happen and go through. But we’ve put it behind us now. That’s the only thing you can do.

“We have got our jobs, you are getting your money at the end of the month to pay for your mortgage and help your families out. I think that’s what we’ve got to be grateful for at the end of the day.

“Outside of rugby, you realise who is there for you. That was the big eye opener, just how many people actually care for the club. A lot of people came forward trying to volunteer help, with a bit of advice etc.

“Going for coffee on the day we were waiting for news, random people were just asking if you were ok, it was quite nice hearing that. It’s bigger than rugby at that point. It’s about livelihoods.”

Buzz

Looking ahead to Judgement Day, Belcher added: “We have got boys in the squad who haven’t played in the stadium, so it is an added bonus.

“You are playing in the national stadium. This is where you want to play. It has that buzz. There is that sense of how big it is when you actually go here.

“It’s a surreal feeling to be on the field. It’s exciting for the club and exciting for myself as well.

“There is a lot on it. I know it’s not a home game as such, but it’s still in the centre of Cardiff, while Munster is a home game. They are massive.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we go away to South Africa for the next two weeks afterwards and everyone knows how hard it is out there.

“So it is literally eggs in the basket for these two games to hopefully put ourselves in a situation where we go to South Africa knowing what we need.”

On the Ospreys, Belcher said: “Since Mark Jones has taken over, they have been excellent.

“He has instilled a bit of belief of being brave with the ball, a bit like Jockey (Sherratt) in that sense.

“They have been more expansive and used their back line a lot more. They have been good to watch, I’ve got to be honest, value for money.

“We like to play very expansively as well, so hopefully it will be a very good game for people to watch.”

