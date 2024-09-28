Cardiff rally from 15-0 down to beat Scarlets and make it two wins from two

Cardiff continued their winning start to the new United Rugby Championship season as they recovered from a shaky opening to beat the Scarlets 24-15.

The visitors conceded just 14 seconds after the kick-off at Parc y Scarlets when Macs Page gathered Tom Rogers’ kick and touched down to give Scarlets a dream start.

And after Sam Costelow increased the hosts’ lead with a penalty, Taine Plumtree scored in the 10th minute to make it 15-0.

But Cardiff soon hit back, with quick-fire tries from Liam Belcher and Mason Grady making it 15-12 at the break.

After Ryan Elias and Alec Hepburn were shown yellow cards for Scarlets early in the second half, Harri Millard went over in the 56th minute to put Cardiff in front for the first time before Belcher received a yellow.

Ben Thomas put the result beyond doubt with Cardiff’s fourth try in the 64th minute to secure a bonus-point win, and back-to-back victories.

