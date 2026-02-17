Leaders Cardiff stretch unbeaten run to 12 after easing past AFC Wimbledon

Cardiff extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches and maintained their four-point lead at the top of League One with an emphatic 4-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The Bluebirds – who have won eight times during that period – also stretched the gap between themselves and the play-off places to 13 points.

Joel Colwill gave them the lead and although Matty Stevens drew Wimbledon level, second-half goals for Perry Ng, Ollie Tanner and Omari Kellyman underlined Cardiff’s superiority.

Cardiff’s opening goal arrived in the 22nd minute when Colwill met Alex Robertson’s corner with a rising first-time strike inside the near post.

Wimbledon’s threat had been limited to a couple of early half-chances, but they managed to draw level in first-half stoppage time.

A free-kick by Steve Seddon found substitute Stevens, who slotted his volley neatly past Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

Cardiff’s control was re-asserted after the interval and they regained the lead after 58 minutes when Tanner’s delivery reached an unmarked Ng, whose header was too powerful for goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Wimbledon were in disarray defensively and went 3-1 behind three minutes later when Ng set up Tanner, who was allowed time to turn inside the box and fire home.

Kellyman buried his chance – and Wimbledon – when he was played in by substitute Callum Robinson in the 87th minute.