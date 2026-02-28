Cardiff return to winning ways with comfortable victory at Doncaster

Cardiff roared back to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 triumph at Doncaster.

Goals from Alex Robertson, Dylan Lawlor, Cian Ashford and Callum Robinson took the Bluebirds to an ideal response to their 5-2 defeat to Plymouth a week earlier.

Cardiff took the lead after 26 minutes when Lawlor chipped the ball into the box for the run of Robertson, who controlled and lifted his shot over Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

The first half was competitive with Brandon Hanlan denied an equaliser after a brilliant sliding block from Lawlor after powering into the box.

Lawlor doubled the lead in the first minute of the second half after carrying the ball from the edge of his own box with an incredible run before finishing calmly.

Ashford turned in a drilled low ball from Rubin Colwill in the 56th minute to extend the advantage and effectively kill the game.

The scoring was rounded off with the last kick of the contest when Robinson intercepted a loose pass and slotted in from eight yards.