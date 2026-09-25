Cardiff Rugby target ‘best year ever’ as club celebrates 150th anniversary

Simon Thomas

Cardiff Rugby are looking to mark their 150th anniversary by making it the best year in the club’s history.

The capital city outfit was founded in 1876, which makes this their sesquicentennial season.

To celebrate the milestone, they have produced a special kit which is inspired by the jersey from 150 years ago, with the all-black strip featuring the original skull and crossbones emblem.

Then, on the pitch, they will be looking to build on last season’s historic achievement of reaching the BKT URC Play-Offs for the first time.

With that in mind, they are aiming to get off to a flying start when they open their league campaign away to the Scarlets on Saturday evening.

Head coach Corniel van Zyl said: “We are definitely going to try and make it the most special season ever.

“We only have 150 years once. The milestone is obviously big in history.

“In the past, we have spoken a lot about committing and competing, we have spoken a lot about fight and how we are going to enjoy it.

“This season is probably going to be can we commit to make this the best year ever.

“We are not saying results will definitely go our way, but we can commit to try and do our very best. That’s the mindset we need to have.

“It’s obviously a special year. We have discussed it as a team, how we are going to connect to the fans and to the people.”

Cardiff have boosted their squad with the return of Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans from Harlequins, plus the recruitment of 76-cap ex-Wallaby prop Scott Sio, Namibian international centre Le Roux Malan, Tongan Test forward Semisi Paea and on-loan Leicester lock Tom Manz.

“It’s always difficult to say you are stronger because players who played here in the past are also good players,” said Van Zyl.

“But I think we are in a decent space.

“It’s good to have competition in every position to raise us all and I am pleased with where we are.

“The new players have been transitioning in well and I am looking forward to what they can bring.

“The more players we can have available for selection, I believe it will put us in a better place to compete better.

“It then comes down to preparation in the week, all the small factors.

“It’s very important to get the players better prepared and I do feel we are in a better place in terms of that than last year. It’s exciting times.”

As for areas where he is looking for improvement, he said: “We came short in set-piece, especially the back end of last season. So there’s a massive focus on that. The mindset and the mentality around it is the big thing.

“Then there’s what we do with the ball when we get it. Those are areas we have really worked on and are trying to improve.

“We are also focusing on consistency in our performances. Last season was very good at the Arms Park. Obviously we would love to replicate that and also get better away from home.

“We want to try and get better because we are definitely not the cream of the crop yet. That’s the mission – to be a better team, better individuals and collectively as a club.”

‘Massive’

Turning his attention to the league opener against the Scarlets in Llanelli, Van Zyl said: “Everybody wants to start well. It’s massive.

“It obviously adds a bit of flavour to the week if you play against another Welsh side.

“The players enjoy the derbies and going up against other players in the same position looking at the national team.

“So it’s definitely an exciting game to start off with.

“It’s also a challenging one, but it’s a place we’ve done well the last two years and we will look to replicate that.

“The games against the Scarlets last season were interesting ones. It will be a tough battle out there, but it’s definitely something to look forward to.

“Hopefully both teams can put their game on the pitch and excite the people.”

Cardiff give league debuts to Sio and Malan, who both start, with Jarrod Evans among the replacements, while lock Teddy Williams and wing Mason Grady return after missing most of last season through injury.

As for the Scarlets, they feature a former Arms Park favourite at No 10 in Gareth Anscombe, with hooker Ryan Elias named as captain on his 200th appearance for the west Wales region.

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