Cardiff seal bonus-point win despite red card

Cardiff launched their United Rugby Championship campaign with a deserved 33-20 victory over the Lions at the Arms Park, despite Wales centre Ben Thomas seeing red.

The result was the first win for a Welsh side on the opening weekend of the season after defeats for the Scarlets, Ospreys and Dragons and was particularly impressive following the departure of coach Matt Sherratt, who joined the national set-up earlier this week.

Thomas had opened the scoring after nine minutes, brushing off a tackle to cross following a powerful carry by prop Javan Sebastian.

Slick

Fly-half Callum Sheedy added the extras before Cam Winnett finished a slick move in the left corner, stretching the lead to 14-3.

The Lions hit back through flanker Ruan Venter and a Lubabalo Dobela penalty, before the game turned.

Thomas was shown a 20-minute red card after a TMO review judged his ruck clearout on scrum-half Nico Steyn to be dangerous. It also ruled out a try from debutant Taine Basham and allowed the visitors to close the gap to 14-13 at the break.

Upper hand

After the restart, the South Africans gained the upper hand at scrum time and number eight WJ Steenkamp powered over to give them the lead for the first time. Dobela’s conversion made it 20-14.

But once back to full strength, Cardiff came back into the game.

Flanker Alex Mann broke free to score, before hooker Evan Lloyd twice crossed from close range, the second after a well-executed line-out drive. With Sheedy flawless from the tee, Cardiff pulled clear to secure a bonus point.

The Lions pressed in the final stages, but the Blue and Blacks’ defence held firm to ensure a morale-boosting victory.

Cardiff now travel to South Africa to face the Stormers next weekend looking to build on the opening win.