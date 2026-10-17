Cardiff secure hard-earned point at high-flying Middlesbrough

It was a game of two halves at the Riverside as the Bluebirds led 2-0 until Middlesbrough fought back in the second half with the game finishing 2-2.

Will Lankshear stepped off the bench to inspire Middlesbrough’s stirring second-half fightback.

The Bluebirds stunned high-flying Boro in the first half and led 2-0 at the interval after goals from Jack Moylan and Ollie Tanner.

Lankshear, the Championship’s top scorer, was surprisingly rested but the striker was brought on by Kim Hellberg at half-time, and within 16 minutes of his introduction Boro were level.

Tommy Conway halved the deficit before Lankshear struck his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Cardiff went down to 10 men with seven minutes to play when Gabriel Osho was given a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Lankshear, but Boro – who are now unbeaten in nine league games – could not force a winner.

Middlesbrough started well and threatened a breakthrough inside two minutes when Callum Brittain broke down the right but Krystian Bielik did well to intercept his cross and deny Kyle Joseph – leading the line in the absence of the rested Lankshear – a tap-in.

The visitors settled and were dominating possession but after Joseph pounced on some sluggish defensive play, Aidan Morris and Amario Cozier-Duberry both had shots blocked inside the penalty area. Neto Borges then blazed over after a Brittain cut-back.

Boro were made to pay for their missed chances when Cardiff took the lead midway through the first half. Tanner was allowed to advance towards the Boro box before Moylan skipped past Borges and Morris with ease and beat Radek Vitek at his near post with a low drive.

Cozier-Duberry had a close-range shot blocked by Alex Robertson before Nathan Trott denied the Brighton loanee with an acrobatic save.

Boro should have levelled on the stroke of half-time when Cozier-Duberry squared for Joseph but the striker’s attempt at a back-heel flick was blocked.

Instead, they found themselves two goals down after Cardiff punished the hosts in a slick counter-attack from a Boro corner. The impressive Tanner was set away down the right, cut inside Adilson Malanda and curled beautifully into the far corner.

Hellberg called on his top scorer at the break, with Lankshear introduced alongside United States midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, and the changes had the desired effect.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Conway met Brittain’s low cut-back from the right and drilled home to halve the deficit. And just three minutes later, Lankshear curled into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area to draw Boro level.

Osho was given a straight red for a tackle on Lankshear right in front of the technical area, but the Bluebirds clung on for a point.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.