Cardiff secure losing bonus point against Sharks

Ioan Lloyd landed a late penalty to secure Cardiff a losing bonus point in their 21-15 United Rugby Championship defeat by the Sharks at Kings Park.

Lloyd was on target in the 74th minute to reward the Welsh region for controlling the latter stages of their trip to Durban, although they did not make the most of their possession.

Cardiff trailed 21-12 from just before half-time until Lloyd kicked the game’s only penalty with the second-half turning into a bad-tempered arm wrestle in humid conditions.

Wales international Mason Grady ran in two tries before the interval but a pair of touch downs from Phepsi Buthelezi and a third by Yaw Penxe meant the Sharks stayed in front.

Flanker Buthelezi was named man of the match but it was his side that was doing all the defending in the final quarter with Callum Sheedy’s cross-field kick to Elijah Evans almost resulting in a try.

It completes an unsuccessful trip to South Africa for Cardiff, who were overwhelmed 40-7 by Pretoria a week ago.