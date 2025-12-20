Cardiff see gap at the top of League One close after defeat at Lincoln

Lincoln closed the gap at the top of Sky Bet League One after an impressive 2-1 win over leaders Cardiff.

The in-form Imps withstood some early second-half pressure before Sonny Bradley’s powerful header sealed a fifth straight home win.

The confident hosts had led at half-time through an Alex Robertson own goal before they were pegged back by Perry Ng’s equaliser.

Reeco Hackett and Tendayi Darikwa both saw shots saved as Lincoln started brightly.

Yousef Salech hit the crossbar for the visitors in the 37th minute, before Robertson curled narrowly wide.

But Robertson turned the ball into his own net three minutes later as he tried to clear Hackett’s cross.

Ng levelled four minutes into the second half after finishing off a slick passing move with a confident finish.

Robertson had a shot saved before Cian Ashford fired wide.

Bradley put the Imps back in front after heading home a Tom Bayliss corner in the 67th minute.

Rob Street missed a glorious chance to wrap up the win after blazing over from close range with 12 minutes to go.