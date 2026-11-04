Cardiff sign former Wales Under-20s lock Jonny Green from Harlequins

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Rugby have signed former Wales Under-20s second row Jonny Green from Harlequins on a long-term deal.

The 22-year-old joins with immediate effect, strengthening Cardiff’s options ahead of George Nott’s retirement in December.

Green made 30 senior appearances for Harlequins after progressing through the club’s academy and also spent time on loan at London Scottish and Chinnor.

Born in Haywards Heath, he qualifies for Wales through his mother’s family. His father captained Cardiff Met and played for Neath, Newbridge and Saracens.

Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl said Green’s motivation and willingness to improve had impressed him.

“He’s a big, physical lock, standing over 6ft 7ins and there’s a nice weight to him, but the biggest thing is his rugby pedigree and his motivation,” he said.

“As with any young second-row there is stuff to work on but he has a huge appetite to improve. He has come through Harlequins academy, has played a good amount, and has been pushing for more minutes in a competitive squad.”

Green played age-grade rugby for Wales alongside several members of Cardiff’s squad, including Cam Winnett, Lucas de la Rua and Matty Young.

He said those existing connections and the opportunities being given to young players had helped make the move attractive.

“I played age-grade rugby with a lot of the boys and it is great to see the opportunities they are getting at the club,” Green said.

“From watching the game on Saturday night at St Helen’s, there were a lot of young players making their mark in a really good performance.”

Work rate

The lock, who stands 6ft 7ins tall and weighs 124kg, said physicality and work-rate were central to his game.

“So I am looking forward to moving down to Cardiff and contributing to the group. The main things I bring are physicality and work-rate, they are the two foundations I always review my performances against, so hopefully I can bring that to Cardiff.”

Harlequins head coach Jason Gilmore said Green had made a valuable contribution, particularly during difficult periods last season.

“Competition in our second row and wider squad is growing and we respect Jonny’s desire to take up an opportunity in Wales, who he qualifies for internationally,” he said.

Green, who had been with Harlequins since he was 15, thanked the club for its role in his development.

“I now feel as though the time is right to pursue my ambitions in Wales, with Cardiff being a massive opportunity that I am excited for,” he said.