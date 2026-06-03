Cardiff starlet Tom Bowen crowned URC Next-Gen Player of the Season

Simon Thomas

Tom Bowen is going to have to get himself a trophy cabinet at this rate!

The young winger picked up a host of prizes at Cardiff Rugby’s recent awards night, being named Breakthrough Player of the Season and Fans’ Player of the Season, while his stunning effort in the play-off clinching victory over the DHL Stormers at the Arms Park was named the club’s Try of the Season.

Now he has been chosen as the URC Next-Gen Player of the Season through a vote by the media.

The award was open to players who were 23 and under and had no more than five international caps at the beginning of the season, while they also had to have made at least nine appearances during the league campaign.

Bowen, who has only just turned 20, is uncapped by Wales at senior level as of yet, but is certainly winning admirers with his electrifying running game and acrobatic finishing.

He scored six tries in his 11 appearances for Cardiff during the regular league season, while he crossed ten times in all, including a double against Ireland in the U20s Six Nations Championship.

Reflecting on his awards, the Aberdare RFC product said: “I’m over the moon to be honest.

“It’s been a pretty special season, making the URC play-offs, making history for Cardiff.

“It’s a club I have grown up watching. I’m a local boy and Cardiff is my home club.

“To break through in the season that we have had is pretty special.

“The season has gone so quickly. It feels like yesterday we were kicking off against the Lions at the start.

“The whole season has just been so enjoyable and I just love playing at the Arms Park.”

Brave effort

Bowen was part of a brave effort from Cardiff in the URC quarter-finals where they pushed the Stormers hard in Cape Town before ultimately going down to a 44-21 defeat.

“It was nice for the group to make the play-offs,” he said.

“It’s what we deserved. We had a very good year, especially at home. We’ve shown some good performances there, only losing one game all season.

“Playing in front of the Arms Park this year has been awesome for all of us. The crowds have been unbelievable. When the fans come out in full force, the boys really love that.

“One game which stands out for me was the Ospreys at home. It was rocking and it’s so good to play in front of that.”