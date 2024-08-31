Cardiff stay rooted to the bottom of the Championship table

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side had two second-half goals to thank for their first away win in the Championship this season, beating Cardiff 2-0.

Defeat for the Bluebirds kept them rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from four games.

Goals from Matt Clarke and an own goal from Aaron Ramsey saw Boro complete a quickfire double over the Welsh teams this season following their 1-0 home win over Swansea on the opening day.

Cardiff started brighter than they had in their three previous league outings and for the first time this season managed not to concede a first-half goal. Their American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath had to make two tame saves, while opposite number Seny Dieng was untroubled for 45 minutes.

Norwegian centre-back Jesper Darland’s home debut last only 43 minutes before he limped off and the best moments of an even first half were provided by Boro midfielder Finn Azaz. He produced the best save of the half from Horvath in the 23rd minute.

The introduction of Ollie Tanner at the start of the second half provided a much-needed spark for the home side and within moments his low cross from the right was met by Ramsey who must have felt his shot was destined for the back of the net.

But somehow Boro skipper Luke Ayling blocked the shot on the line, saw the ball bounce off him and onto the inside of the post and then away to safety. Ramsey then saw a goal-bound shot on the turn in the Boro box wonderfully saved by Dieng.

Goals

Having weathered that early second half storm, Boro made their way up the other end and Azaz forced Horvath to dive full-length to his left to push away his stinging effort from the edge of the box in the 54th minute.

Azaz took the corner kick and Matt Clarke stooped to meet it unmarked and head home with full force to give the visitors the lead in the 55th minute. The decisive second goal came in the 82nd minute when a shot from Aiden Morris hit Ramsey on the way through to the City net.

Emmanuel Latte Lath had a chance to bury the home side two minutes from time, but just failed by inches to latch onto a low cross from Morris at the far post in front of an open net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

